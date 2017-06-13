Still ‘All In!’: Fans in good spirits despite Cavs’ loss to Warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No one likes to wake up after a loss, especially a season-ending one.

After the way they stomped all over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, Cleveland Cavaliers fans had visions of a history-making finale like last year.

But the Cavs lost to the Warriors in Game 5 Monday, 129-120.

In spite of losing to the Warriors, fans were in pretty good spirits as they left the Q Monday night.

They still love the Cavs. They still are coming off the high of the joyride the team brought the city in this post-season. And they still see enough here to give them hope for the future.

Can we say, rematch in 2018?