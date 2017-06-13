Standoff with suspect in North Royalton murders comes to an end

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Brunswick Police took a man into custody early Tuesday morning following a standoff on Valley Forge Drive that began Monday night.

Lt. Robert Safran confirmed to Fox 8 that that man inside the home is a suspect in the murders of a mother and two daughters in North Royalton. Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two adult daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer, were found inside their home Sunday evening.

Male in custody on Valley Forge. — Brunswick Police (@BrunswickPolice) June 13, 2017

Police said the man knew the people who lived in the Brunswick home. There was a woman inside the home when the standoff began, but she was released unharmed.

Police urged people living in the area to stay in their homes until the standoff ended.