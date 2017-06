KENT, Ohio – A freshman football player has died after a morning workout at Kent State University.

What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Tyler Heintz, a 2017 graduate of Kenton High School, was an offensive tackle for the Golden Flashes. He was an incoming freshman.

His high school tweeted out condolences to their former player, and a number of television and radio stations near Kenton have confirmed this tragedy.

Kent State has not released an official statement yet.