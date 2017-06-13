Murders of mother, 2 daughters in North Royalton ‘appear to be connected’ to deaths of Lake Township couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The murders of a mother and two daughters in North Royalton "appear to be connected to" the murders of a man and his wife in Lake Township.

That's according to a detective with North Royalton Police Department.

Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two adult daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead inside their home Sunday evening. All three were found in one bedroom. It's not clear how long the bodies had been inside.

Meanwhile, Rogell John, 71, and his wife Roberta, 64, were found shot to death inside their home Monday afternoon. They were found after their son contacted police after not having heard from them since they returned from vacation on Sunday.

Early Tuesday, the suspect in the North Royalton murders, George Brinkman, 45, was taken into custody after a standoff on Valley Forge Drive that began Monday night. No shots were fired, but a taser was utilized to take him into custody.

A North Royalton detective said it appears that Brinkman was also connected to the Lake Township murders. He isn't sure how Brinkman knew any of the victims.

Police continue to investigate.