Missing: Melissa Siedlik

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Melissa Siedlik went missing May 30. She was last seen on Payne Avenue on the west side of Cleveland.

She is 5'6" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**