LeBron James: ‘I have no reason to put my head down’

OAKLAND, Calif.-- LeBron James says he's not disappointed in his personal performance in the NBA Finals and praised his opponents.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5, 129-120, Monday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland. That gave the Warriors their second NBA title in three years.

"For me personally, I left everything on the floor every game, all five games," James said. "I have no reason to put my head down. I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I shouldn't have done or what I could have done better for the team. I left everything I had out on the floor every single game for five games in this Finals, and you come up short."

He said he's bothered by the fact that some teammates, like Kyle Korver, Deron Williams and Derrick Williams, didn't get to experience winning an NBA title this season.

"It's just unfortunate for some of the guys on our team that's never been able to get this far and not be able to hold the trophy up," James said.

LeBron, who is 3-5 in NBA Finals, called the Warriors "a worth opponent" and the best team in the NBA for the past three years. He said he's not happy Kevin Durant won his first championship, but added it's something no one can take away from you.

"They're going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their guys are in their 20s. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don't show any signs of slowing down," James said. "There's going to be a lot of teams that's trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they're able to actually face them in the Playoff series, both Eastern Conference and Western Conference."

As for the rest of the summer, LeBron said he'll stay away from the basketball court for a while, but he will be back in the gym in a couple days. He told reporters he plans to watch some WNBA games and his son's tournament.

