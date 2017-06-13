× ‘I don’t understand why somebody would do something like this’: Mom of murdered North Royalton woman speaks out

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The man suspected of killing a North Royalton mother and her two daughters as well as a Lake Township couple is in police custody facing murder charges.

George C. Brinkman, Jr., 45, of Brunswick was being held by North Royalton Police Tuesday afternoon. Brinkman was taken into custody after a nearly 9 hour standoff in Brunswick that ended around 5:30 a.m.

North Royalton Police Detective Dave Loeding said Brinkman is suspected in the murders of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, whose bodies were discovered in their Ridge Road home Sunday.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said Brinkman is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and his wife, Roberta Ray John, 64, discovered at a home on Mt. Pleasant NE in Lake Township Monday afternoon.

Loeding said the three women killed in North Royalton were found on a bed, and Taylor’s throat had been cut with a knife. He said there were no outward signs of a cause of death of her daughters.

“I’m just devastated. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand why somebody would do something like this,” said Marcia Taylor, mother of Suzanne Taylor.

Relatives told Fox 8 News that Brinkman and Taylor both graduated from Valley Forge High School and were longtime friends but were not romantically involved.

“Suzy thought he was actually really a friend. We had meals together, he spent holidays here, I mean, he was a friend, so I don’t know what made him so angry,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s brother, Ken Taylor, said Brinkman may have become jealous because he wanted the relationship to be more than friendly.

“He always wanted more from my sister, and she was just trying to be nice to him,” he said. Police confirmed Brinkman knew the victims but could not elaborate on the relationship, motive or evidence found at the crime scene.

“Motive is very difficult. Sometimes it’s hard to establish what the motive is. You’re asking me to know what went on in his mind and why. I do not know. We’ll come to know that hopefully,” Loeding said.

Maier said Brinkman was employed at the Johns’s business and had recently been house sitting for them while they were on vacation. He was the ex-boyfriend of their daughter, Maier said. The murders in Stark County happened after the murders in North Royalton, according to Maier.

Brunswick Police said a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force tracked Brinkman to a friend’s home in Brunswick Monday night. Police officers entered the home Tuesday morning, using a taser on Brinkman who was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transported to the North Royalton Police Department.

In 1999, Brinkman was convicted of several charges including receiving stolen property and unauthorized access to a computer. He served time in prison for violating the terms of community control in that case.

A vigil for the North Royalton victims is planned for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of North Royalton High School.