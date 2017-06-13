House sitter accused of murdering Lake Township couple is also suspect in triple North Royalton homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The man accused of murdering a man and his wife in Lake Township was the couple's house sitter during a recent vacation, authorities say, and has known the two for several years.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said murder warrants have been issued for George Brinkman, 45, of Brunswick, who is also the suspect in a triple homicide in North Royalton. He is being held in North Royalton, where official charges have not yet been filed.

Maier said Brinkman is accused of shooting and killing Rogell John, 71, and his wife, Roberta, 64, at their Lake Township home.

They were found Monday afternoon by their son, who became concerned after not having heard from them since returning from vacation Sunday.

Maier said Brinkman had known the Johns for many years, and at one point dated their daughter.

Meanwhile, Brinkman is also a suspect in the murder of a mother and two daughters in North Royalton.

Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead inside their home Sunday evening. All three were found in one bedroom. It's not clear how long the bodies had been inside.

Maier said there are no known links between the families other than that they knew Brinkman. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

Brinkman was taken into custody after a standoff in Brunswick early Tuesday. No shots were fired, but a taser was utilized to take him into custody.

Continuing coverage here.