Funeral, procession to be held today for 16-year-old Strongsville student killed in crash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A funeral and procession will be held today for a 16-year-old Strongsville High School student who was killed in a crash last week.

Kailee Mayher, 16, was killed Wednesday when the car she was in lost control on a bend on Albion Road. There were six Strongsville High School girls in the car at the time. Three other backseat passengers were hurt.

It’s not clear what factors led to the crash.

A funeral mass is being held at St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Road, for Mayher at 10 a.m. Following, there will be a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery at around 11:15 a.m.

**We will provide a LIVE STREAM of the procession**

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Mayher’s family with the funeral expenses.

Continuing coverage here.