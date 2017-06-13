Fox Recipe Box: Amish Pasta Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland, Oh -- Pasta salad can be made many different ways, but according to country chef Lee Ann Miller, when you talk about 'Amish' pasta salad, there are some 'key' ingredients that set this recipe apart from the rest.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel helped Lee Ann put together a recipe that is a perfect summer side dish.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Amish Country Pasta Salad

1 lb. rainbow spiral pasta

½ teaspoon sea salt

16 oz. Zesty Italian dressing

1/2 cup sugar

1 to 2 cups marble cheese- cubed

1 to 2 cups Colby cheese- cubed

1 container grape tomatoes- cut in half

Green pepper- sliced thin

4 to 6 Green onions- chopped

2 cups Off the Bone Ham- cubed

1 cup Sweet Lebanon Bologna- cubed

Boil pasta 9-10 minutes. Strain and rinse with cold water. Sprinkle with salt. Mix together dressing and sugar. Set aside. Add remaining ingredients then pour dressing over pasta mixture. Easy and delicious!

If you plan on using more than one pound of pasta. Lee Ann suggests using a 24 ounce bottle of Zesty Italian and 1/2 cup of sugar.