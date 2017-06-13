Forecast: Scorching temps continue; showers, storms likely this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another hot one this afternoon! Officially, this is the 1st heat wave of 2017: Three consecutive days in a row of 90+ days. Additionally, our official high of 93°F ties the old record for June 13.

Last summer, we did not record any “heat waves” until July, but in July, we had a five-day stretch and a three-day stretch. In August, there was another five-day stretch, making it a very warm summer.

The humidity has risen into the muggy category. Today’s thunderstorms occurred inland, away from the back-door lake breeze that developed.

