Family of couple killed at their car dealership relieved after arrest made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Relieved by an arrest.

Loved ones and neighbors react after police tracked down a suspect in the murder of a couple inside their car dealership.

"I did the 'yay' but then I just got that sinking feeling in my stomach that it's not over," said Selena Steele, sister of one of the victims.

Steele is relieved, but knows it will not bring back her sister.

Tuesday, Cleveland police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Joseph McAlpine in the April 14th shooting deaths of Michael and Trina Kuznik.

"I don't think that fool realizes what he did, it was always me, my mom and Trina...that's all there is to our family and he took a third of our family really fast," Steele said.

On Good Friday, the Kuzniks' son found them murdered inside their family owned dealership, Mr. Cars, on East 185th Street. Their dog Axel was also killed.

An arrest warrant states DNA links McAlpine with evidence from the crime scene.

"The predators in our neighborhoods that either live among us or come into our neighborhoods, that we're not gonna tolerate this, and we're gonna do everything we can to bring you to justice," said Ward 8 city councilman Mike Polensek.

Polensek and 5th District police commander Sammy Morris updated residents about the case during their monthly East 185th Street Neighborhood Association meeting."

"It's still an open investigation so I can't really answer too many questions about it, but we're in hopes of maybe identifying anyone else that was involved with it and bringing them to justice also," Commander Morris told the gathering.

"Whenever anybody gets caught and you know somebody's off the street, like I said I think most people can breathe a sigh of relief," said resident Frank Mejak.

"Partial relief because obviously if they got a break in that, and some arrests and then hopefully leading to all the parties that were involved in that, that's great," said resident Hiley Rainey.

Police say more arrests are likely.

"The cars were driven off the lot, so there were other people involved, the question is, how many?" said Councilman Polensek.

According to court records, McAlpine served nine years in prison for aggravated robbery and was released last August.

***Continuing coverage***