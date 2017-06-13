Live video: Cavaliers return to Cleveland after NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– The Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers will return to Cleveland on Tuesday.

(Check back later this afternoon to watch live.)

The Cavs lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Warriors Monday night, 129-120. The resulted in Golden State’s second NBA title in three years.

“I’ve always told myself, if you feel like you put in the work and you leave it out on the floor, then you can always push forward and not look backwards,” LeBron James told reporters after the game.

James, who has the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals at eight, said the Cavaliers struggled to stay healthy throughout the season, which was a setback come playoffs.

“It would have been great to see us at a full unit throughout the whole season so we can continue to build and build the camaraderie and build the chemistry out on the floor so you don’t have to wait until April to see what you’re capable of doing,” LeBron said.

