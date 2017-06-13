Suspect identified in killing of couple at Cleveland car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The I-Team reports an arrest warrant has been issued in the murders of Michael and Trina Kuznik.

The couple was killed at their Cleveland car dealership, Mr. Car’s Auto, on April 14.

According to court documents, the warrant is for Joseph D. McAlpine. The documents say "the DNA profile of McAlpine is associated with items of evidence within the crime scene."

The suspect may already be in jail.

