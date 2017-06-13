Another hot one with possible storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven’t noticed, it’s a hot one this afternoon! Officially a HEAT WAVE…we’ve had 3 consecutive days in a row of 90+ days and we’re set to either tie or break the record of 93 set in 1954 today.

Temperatures this morning were warmer than yesterday morning. Humidity has risen as well with dew points well into the 60s, so you’ll notice it getting a little uncomfortable. Heat indices are running at 92-97 degrees. Stay cool!

Here’s a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and disturbance in the area this afternoon, storms are starting to fire mainly across the southern counties. Strong winds, heavy rain and hail are a possibility with these storms. A stronger front will close in on us Wednesday and Thursday. Clusters of storms will be strong and move from west to east. See below.

