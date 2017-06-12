× Woman calls Parma police, says she shot man who then took off in car

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight on Knollwood Drive.

Police say they received a call from a 29-year-old woman who said she shot a 35-year-old man. She told police the man drove off after she shot him.

The woman remained at the scene until police arrived.

Several minutes later, police say the department received another call — from the 35-year-old shooting victim, who entered the lobby at the Walmart store on Brookpark Road in Brooklyn, which is near Knollwood Drive.

The man told police he had been shot in the chest; he collapsed before police and paramedics arrived.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center; his condition is not known.

The woman was taken into custody, but has not been charged. Parma detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.