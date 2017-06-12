Sweet treats, sassy sign: Local ice cream shop ‘Defends the Land’ with message to Draymond Green

WILLOWICK, Ohio– A local ice cream shop has found a way to send a frosty message to Warriors’ Draymond Green.

CP’s Cooler homemade ice cream & treats in Willowick posted a sign that says, “pretty sure our spoons are sharper than Draymond Green.”

The shop said, “we just want to share with everyone how we feel about him 😉 LET’S GO CAVS!!!!”

After the Cavs won Game 4 in Cleveland Friday night, Green had something to say about Clevelanders: “I really don’t pay that much attention — I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland honestly. They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

CP’s Cooler, who is getting a lot of attention for its sign, said, “Passion runs through us. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about our Homemade Ice Cream OR Cleveland SPORTS, we will defend the land!!!”

The Cavs take on the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight in Oakland.

