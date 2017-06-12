Search continues for suspect in North Royalton triple homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON- The search continues this morning for the suspect wanted in a triple homicide in North Royalton.

It happened Sunday around 8 p.m. at a home on Ridge Road.

According to Detective Dave Loeding, The victims are a mother and two daughters, ages 18 and 21. Officials say a friend found the mother and her two daughters in a bedroom Sunday evening. All of the victims had been shot.

There is no motive as of yet, and the victims have not been identified officially.

BCI is on the scene and will be investigating along with police.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest on this developing story.