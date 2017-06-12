× Must Win Monday for our Cavs: NBA Finals Game 5 watch party tickets still available

CLEVELAND –‘Must Win Monday.’ Fans near and far are rallying around the Cleveland Cavaliers for tonight’s Game 5 against the Warriors in Oakland.

It is your chance to rally around our Cavs, tonight at the Game 5 Watch Party.

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, but we all know how that ended last year.

We're going back to Cali, but we need YOU in The Q to #DefendTheLand

Game 5 Watch Party tickets are NOW on sale! → https://t.co/oXGKFHBqnX pic.twitter.com/YZAkxvlPrc — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 10, 2017

Tickets, which benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, are $10 each, and you can pick them up at any Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart location, Cavs.com, or the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office.

There is a six-ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission; doors open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Fans can catch all the Game 5 action on the humongotron as our Cavs battle it out at Golden State’s Oracle Arena. All, while enjoying game-like experiences with mock-player intros, flames, entertainment team performances and more!

Q Arena doors will open at 90 minutes prior to tipoff. The game begins at 9 p.m.

More information, HERE.

**Complete coverage on the Cleveland Cavaliers**