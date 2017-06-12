Mother, two daughters killed in North Royalton home lovingly remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - A large community of friends already rattled by the crime itself have been left traumatized after learning the identity of the victims from a triple homicide over the weekend.

"I can't think of anyone who would want to do this to such a gorgeous family at all," said Emma Davis, a friend of both Taylor and Kylie Pifer.

Davis says of Taylor, 21, a senior at Kent State University majoring in Fashion Design, that she was a phenomenal person always there for her sister and her mom and very close with her mom.

"She's always been the girly girl of the two sisters, she was always you know having us play dress up in her room with her when we were kids and making outfits and doing makeup and that was always her big thing," said Davis

Kylie,19, was a Bowling Green University student studying forensic science, something that Davis says was not surprising given her interest in programs that include "CSI" and "Bones."

"She was so bright and so bubbly and like if you needed anything, she was always there if you needed a friend. It didn't matter who you were. And we clicked right off the bat, we were almost inseparable together," said Davis.

Davis recalled spending weekends with Kylie in which they would watch movies until the late hours of the night and play "American Idol" on a Wii.

Kylie was also very involved in drama events at North Royalton High School, often working behind the scenes.

Others say you didn't need to be her close friend to like her.

"She was an all around non-judgemental person, so when she walked in a room and someone made her laugh or smile it was like everyone in the room noticed. She was just such a genuine person in almost anything that she did," said Davis.

The girls also played soccer when they were young and had been involved in softball.

Davis' mother, Samantha Goliat, coached Kylie in soccer when she was in grade school.

"I can see people going off the deep end and doing whatever it is they do but not to them, not to these girls, not to her it just doesn't make any sense," said Goliat.

The two girls and their mother were discovered dead at their Ridge Road home over the weekend, where the impact of their death has touched a vast number of friends and acquaintances.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday at 8:30 pm outside of North Royalton High School. Both girls are graduates of the school.

"This is just wrong...just wrong. Snuffed out two beautiful girls' lives and they haven't really started living them yet, it's just not right," added Goliat.​