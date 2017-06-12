LIVE VIDEO: Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing 3-year-old boy in Cleveland

​

CLEVELAND–A verdict has been reached in the trial of Donnell Lindsey, the man accused of killing 3-year-old Major Howard in 2015.

Lindsey was arrested in Georgia, tracked down by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They said he was hiding out there with someone he knows from Cleveland.

Investigators believe that Lindsey is the one who fired into a car on Cleveland’s east side, hitting little Major who was sitting inside.

The family spent months passing out fliers and trying to help police find his killer.

