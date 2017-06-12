Hot and humid to start the week, cooler temps on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The heat is on in Northeast Ohio. We can expect another hot and humid day for the start of the work week. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees, with sunny and breezy conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will remain warm ranging from 68-73 degrees.

For Tuesday, some of us could see a spotty storm pop up. Temperatures will remain warm, holding steady around 87 degrees.

The highest chances of rain currently will be Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The heat won't be sticking around for long. Temps are expected to fall slowly towards the end of the week.

