Forecast: record high set for Monday, looking at 90 again for Tuesday

CLEVELAND - Monday was day #2 in the 90’s meaning that we may attain our first heat wave of the season if Tuesday reaches a high temp of 90° or more! We tied the record high of 93° on Monday previously set in 1954.

We’re definitely feeling the summer heat! Humidity has risen as well with dew points well into the 60’s so you’ll notice it getting a little uncomfortable. Heat indices are running a degree or two above the actual air temperature. Stay cool and hydrated! We’re rfunning 5-15° above average.

Here’s a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and disturbance nearby, our first shot of pop-up showers and storms will be Tuesday afternoon. A stronger front will be close-in on us Wednesday and Thursday. Clusters of storms will be strong and move from west to east. See below.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

THE MAP BELOW WAS POSTED ON JUNE 6TH. How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. This looks to be the trend…cooler next week.