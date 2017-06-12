× Cavaliers look to keep momentum going in Game 5 against Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif.– The Cleveland Cavaliers had a huge Game 4 Friday night to extend the series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs won, 137-116, with 49 points in the first quarter alone. Kyrie Irving, who was off his game early in the NBA Finals, came alive and put up 40 points. Cleveland also finally saw production from its role players, like Kyle Korver.

Game 4 was also the most physical of the NBA Finals with seven technical fouls, a flagrant foul, and LeBron James and Kevin Durant getting in each other’s faces.

With the win, the Cavaliers are in position to try to repeat last year’s title run by coming back from another 3-1 deficit.

Tipoff for Game 5 is at 9 p.m. Monday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

If necessary, Game 6 will be Thursday at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here