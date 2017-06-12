Brunswick Police on scene at standoff with suspect in North Royalton murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - Brunswick police are on the scene of a stand-off on Valley Forge Drive Monday evening.

Lt. Robert Safran has confirmed to Fox 8 that the man inside the home is a suspect in the murder of a mother and two daughters in North Royalton. 45-year old Suzanne Taylor and her two adult daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer were found inside their home Sunday evening.

Police report that this man has been inside the home for a few hours and that he knew the people who lived there. There was a woman inside the home, but she was released unharmed.

The US Marshal's Task Force helped to track him down.

A tweet sent out by the department states about the situation. Area residents have been asked to stay in their homes until the all-clear is given.

