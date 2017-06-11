Wife of Lafayette Township trustee: ‘I don’t want people to forget’

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The wife of former Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron is hoping to find anyone who may know something about her husband’s death to come forward with information.

Victoria Macron went to a community gathering at Chippewa Lake Saturday night and passed out fliers with her husband’s picture on it and the phone number for Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

“I don’t want people to forget,” Victoria Macron told Fox 8 earlier this week. “We want to know what happened. It’s very frustrating and heartbreaking. ”

Investigators say more than three months after the former Lafayette Township trustee’s body was found, they still don’t know how he died.

A review of the preliminary autopsy report, shows he had six stab wounds to the neck, shoulder and forearms. The coroner, however, has not yet determined if his death was a murder, suicide, or accident.

Officials say they are still waiting for toxicology reports.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson, and a spokeswoman from the Medina County Coroner’s Office, told Fox 8 last week that they still do not have a toxicology report or autopsy.

Macron’s wife also hired an attorney, Richard Lillie, of Cleveland, to help the family get answers.

Macron was last seen alive on December 16. That same day, officers found his SUV at Chippewa Lake and say that his office had been ransacked.

