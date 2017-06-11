Weather: warm evening on tap after 90 degree day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Heat wave alert! We officially reached 90°F at 3 p.m.

Sunblock, water, shade, and AC are all items in demand. The air quality forecast is HIGH today, prompting an ACTION DAY in our area. Active children and adults and people with respiratory issues should reduce their time outdoors. We’re running 5-15 degrees above average. Humidity on the rise too, you will notice a difference today and tomorrow. Just a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and disturbance close be our first shot of pop-up showers and storms will be in the afternoon on Tuesday. Even though we won’t hit 90, it’ll still be very warm with highs in the mid 80’s through much of the week. Then we remain unsettled for the rest of the week.