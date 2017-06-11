× Triple homicide discovered in North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Police and EMS crews have been called out to a Ridge Road house in North Royalton.

Fox 8 crews on the scene report that this is a triple homicide.

According to Detective Dave Loeding, The victims are a mother and two daughters, all of them adults, who were apparently shot. They were found by a family friend around 8 p.m. There is no motive as of yet, and the victims have not been identified officially.

BCI is on the scene and will be investigating along with police.

Fox 8 has a crew on this story and will be posting updates on the air and right here as they become available.