Triple homicide discovered in North Royalton home

Posted 9:58 pm, June 11, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:03PM, June 11, 2017

Photo: Kevin Freeman, Fox 8

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio –  Police and EMS crews have been called out to a Ridge Road house in North Royalton.

Fox 8 crews on the scene report that this is a triple homicide.

According to Detective Dave Loeding, The victims are a mother and two daughters, all of them adults, who were apparently shot. They were found by a family friend around 8 p.m. There is no motive as of yet, and the victims have not been identified officially.

BCI is on the scene and will be investigating along with police.

