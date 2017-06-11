Seen on TV: 6/11/17

Here are the Seen on TV links for Sunday, June 11, 2017
- Click herefor more information on the GoFund Me account to help with funeral expenses for Kailee Mayher
- Click herefor more on the teen athlete AED fundraising efforts
- Click herefor more on Skyline socks featuring the Cavs and the city of CLE
- Click herefor more on the Pet Pals program
- Click here to share your 2016 Cavs Championship photos and memories
- Click hereto see LeBron’s ultimate warrior shirt
- Click hereto find out how you can help send service dogs to Vietnam Vets in Florida
- Click here for the Kathy Griffin Trump photo shoot story
- Click here for more Chef Eric Well’s contest giveaway
- Click here for more on the Chipotle data breach
- Click here to send a birthday card to Jacob
- Click here to send thoughts, prayers to victims of Manchester explosion
- Click here for more on the Graco recall
- Click here to register for the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot
- Click here for more on St. Jude Dream Home Tours
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
- Click here for more on African Elephant Crossing at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
- Click here for information on Survival Systems USA/plane crash survival
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
- Click here for more information on suicide prevention
- Click here for information on Luke Bryan tickets
- Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
- Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc
- Click here for Career Marketplace