OAKLAND - Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday at 9 p.m. And our Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into it coming off an historic win in Game 4.

LeBron James recorded a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and the Cavaliers broke scoring records while outperforming the NBA's most electrifying offense in a testy Game 4, beating the Warriors 137-116 and snapping their 15-game playoff winning streak.

