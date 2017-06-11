‘It’s perfect today!’ Here’s how Cleveland celebrated the first heat of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Summer is coming early to Cleveland as a mini heat wave pushes temperatures into the 90's.

"Oh my gosh it's gorgeous! We've been waiting all year for a day like today," said kayaker Kelly Lozar. "Not a cloud in the sky, perfect weather, you don't get too hot, it's perfect today."

The soaring heat drew huge crowds to Edgewater Beach, as people looked to cool off with a dip in Lake Erie.

"Got a bunch of friends here, we're going to go on the water, hit the beach, got a bunch of drinks, food it will be a nice day," said boater Jessica Arena.

Outdoor patios and restaurants were equally crowded in Ohio City including Mitchell's Ice Cream.

"On hot days the line literally wraps all the way to the patio outside. Yeah we have to have people run menus out to the customers at the end of the line so we can get it moving a little bit faster," said Mitchell's Ice Cream Team Leader Alyssa Macko.

Lozar reminds anyone planning on beating the heat at the lake to practice water safety.

"We'll make sure to wear our life-preserver, there's a whistle and a life-preserver ,everything is all about safety."

Share your warm weather pictures by clicking here.