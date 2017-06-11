Forecast: Temperatures near 90 today; abundant sunshine

CLEVELAND — Heat wave alert! Temperatures will top at 90 today with abundant sunshine. Sunblock, water, shade and AC! Please don’t forget your pets and your elderly friends that don’t have air conditioning over the next several days. It will be very warm with highs in the mid-80s through much of the week. We’re running 5-10 degrees above average. Humidity on the rise, too, you will notice a difference today and tomorrow. With the heat and humidity around, our first shot of pop-up showers and storms could be on Tuesday afternoon. Then, we remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch.

