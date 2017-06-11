Forecast: looking at 90 again for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We officially reached 91°F on Sunday. Reaching 90°F tomorrow is likely, as well.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We’re running 5-15 degrees above average. Humidity on the rise too, you will notice a difference today and tomorrow. Just a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and disturbance close be our first shot of pop-up showers and storms will be in the afternoon on Tuesday. Even though we won’t hit 90, it’ll still be very warm with highs in the mid 80’s through much of the week. Then we remain unsettled for the rest of the week.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch.