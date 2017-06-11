× Canton police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CANTON — The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Police are searching for Skye Lynn McCockran; she has not been seen since June 8.

Skye left from her Cleveland Avenue NW house with two unknown boys, in an unknown car, police said.

She is 5’2″ tall, weighs 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Skye’s location is asked to call the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800, or text “CANTON,” followed by your tip to 847411.