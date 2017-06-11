6-year-old NE Ohio dancer not letting loss of leg stop her

NORTHFIELD CENTER, Ohio – There was a huge show of support for a young northeast Ohio girl who is not letting a medical setback destroy her love of dancing.

Six-year-old Tessa Puma lost one of her legs in March after a strep infection, but her dad says that his daughter has vowed to dance again.

Sunday, a fundraiser was held in Northfield Center to help the family with medical bills, and Tessa was right there with her friends.

Her dad says that all the support she has received over the past few months have made it much easier for his daughter to bounce back from her surgery.

She will be fitted for her prosthetic leg later on this week, and she and her family are vowing to have her dancing in just a few months.

