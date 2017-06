× 18-year-old critical after shooting on east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A teenager was found Sunday afternoon on the east side of Cleveland with a gunshot wound in his chest.

According to EMS, a call came in at 4:35 p.m. When the crews arrived on East 151st Street, they found the 18-year-old and transported him to University Hospitals.

He was listed in critical condition.

No further information is available. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they are released.