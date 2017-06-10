Weather: will we see 90 on Saturday? Temps heading that way

CLEVELAND - Saturday afternoon temperatures have pushed up into the upper 80s. Will Hopkins hit 90°F? We seem to be within striking distance. Stay tuned. I’ll have the answer right here by 5:45 PM when the official stats come in for the day.
If we don’t hit 90°F today, we’ll have three more opportunities to do that between now and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the next cool front will usher in thunderstorms.
Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:
How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch.