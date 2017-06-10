WATCH: Cavs fans celebrate amazing win in Game 4 of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND- What a night!

The Cleveland Cavaliers were not going down without a fight. They won Game 4 of the NBA Finals to force a Game 5 in Oakland Monday night.

Fans had so much to cheer about. Not only did the Cavs beat the Warriors, 137-116, but LeBron James had some amazing moments.

He set a new NBA Finals record for triple-doubles, and he passed Michael Jordan for third-most career NBA Finals points.

