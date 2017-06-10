× Reports: Adam West, star of TV’s ‘Batman,’ dead at 88

Actor Adam West, star of the classic 1960s series, “Batman,” has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

West died peacefully Friday night after a short battle with leukemia, the report said. He was surrounded by his family and is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family told the website.

The actor was best known as playing Gotham’s Caped Crusader, but he appeared on stage, on film, and did voice work for decades.

Most recently, West could be heard as the voice of Quahog on “Family Guy.”

