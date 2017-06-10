NBA is reviewing several ‘incidents’ from Game 4 of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND—The NBA Finals had its feistiest moments in Game 4 on Friday night in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. Seven technical fouls were called during the game, four on the Golden State Warriors (Kerr, Durant, Green, Pachulia) and three against the Cavaliers (Dahntay Jones, LeBron James, Iman Shumpert).

The NBA is reviewing several incidents from last night’s game, according to reports. This is standard protocol in the NBA.

One of the plays being looked at is the Zaza Pachulia incident which took place with a little over a minute to play in the third quarter. There was a scrum on the floor for a loose ball, Iman Shumpert of the Cavs was trying to get the loose ball, that’s when Pachulia was seen striking Shumpert below the waist. Both players were assessed a technical foul.

The Cavs went on to win the game 137-116 to force a game 5 on Monday night in Oracle Arena. The Warriors lead the series 3-1.

