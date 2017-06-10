Giant Eagle recalls breaded items because of an undeclared milk allergy

CLEVELAND – Giant Eagle has announced that they are voluntarily recalling a number of breaded food items because of an undeclared milk allergen.

The items are the Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia and Market District Honey Mustard Pretzel Tilapia, sold fresh from the seafood department from March10 – June 9, and Giant Eagle Breaded Chicken Breast sold in the prepared foods department from June 3 – 10.

People who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been reported yet. This is part of a larger, national voluntary recall issued by Slade Gorton and Co. and Gourmet Boutique.

Giant Eagle has also contacted anyone who bought the products by telephone message as well.

Customers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of them or return them to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund.

Anyone with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.