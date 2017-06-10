Forecast: the heat is on!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Saturday afternoon temperatures have pushed up into the upper 80s. We were within striking distance of 90°F, however, the official Saturday high was 89°F set at 3:40 PM.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

We’ll have three more opportunities to strike at 90°F or higher between now and Tuesday. By Wednesday, the next cool front will usher in thunderstorms.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: How long will the heat last? We will need to watch the PNA (Pacific North American Pattern). This is a number that shows pressure patterns across the continent. If it trends positive, the warmth moves back west. If it trends negative, the heat stays east. Where will it go at the end of the month? Something to watch.