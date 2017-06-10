× Eastlake police investigating shooting death of reported assault/break-in suspect

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Eastlake police are investigating the shooting death of a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

They received a call early Friday morning from a 29-year-old woman who said that her ex had broken into her home and was assaulting her and that she had shot him once.

When officers arrived at the East 349th street residence, they found a 33-year-old man shot in the upper leg. A handgun was also found at the home.

The male was taken to a local hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner and another witness were taken to the Eastlake police station for further questioning.

Police report that the case is still under investigation.