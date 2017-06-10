Draymond Green on Clevelanders: “They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

CLEVELAND – “I really don’t pay that much attention — I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland honestly,” Green said. “They don’t seem to be the sharpest people around.”

Those are the words from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, speaking about Clevelanders after Friday’s historic Cavs NBA Finals win over the Warriors in Game 4.

Green was allowed to stay in the game Friday night after officials said the first of two technical fouls charged to him had actually been called on coach Steve Kerr.

And after the game, he took a swipe at everyone in Believeland.

The box was changed after the third quarter to indicate Kerr had received the first technical.

The officials acknowledged after the game they did not handle the situation very well.

Late in Game 4 last year, Green swiped at LeBron James’ groin and was subsequently given a flagrant foul. That gave him an accumulation of flagrant foul points and forced him to sit out Game 5 as the Warriors lost their chance to clinch the series, and they eventually fell in seven games.

Game 5 is Monday in Oakland.

