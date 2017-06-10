Defend the Land! All the Game 5 Watch Party info is here

CLEVELAND — They said we couldn’t do it last year, and we did. They said we wouldn’t win Game 4, and we did!
Now is your chance to silence the non-believers by cheering on your Cleveland Cavaliers at the Game 5 Watch Party at The Q Monday night at 9 p.m.
The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, but we’ve seen this before, right?
Tickets, which benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, went on sale at noon on Saturday. They’re $10 each, and you can pick them up at any Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart location, Cavs.com, or the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office.
There is a six-ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission; doors open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.
Fans can catch all the Game 5 action on the humongotron as our Cavs battle it out at Golden State’s Oracle Arena. All, while enjoying game-like experiences with mock-player intros, flames, entertainment team performances and more!
