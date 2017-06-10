Defend the Land! All the Game 5 Watch Party info is here

CLEVELAND — They said we couldn’t do it last year, and we did. They said we wouldn’t win Game 4, and we did!

Now is your chance to silence the non-believers by cheering on your Cleveland Cavaliers at the Game 5 Watch Party at The Q Monday night at 9 p.m.

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, but we’ve seen this before, right?

We're going back to Cali, but we need YOU in The Q to #DefendTheLand

Game 5 Watch Party tickets are NOW on sale! → https://t.co/oXGKFHBqnX pic.twitter.com/YZAkxvlPrc — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 10, 2017

Tickets, which benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, went on sale at noon on Saturday. They’re $10 each, and you can pick them up at any Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart location, Cavs.com, or the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office.

There is a six-ticket limit per person. Seating is general admission; doors open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Fans can catch all the Game 5 action on the humongotron as our Cavs battle it out at Golden State’s Oracle Arena. All, while enjoying game-like experiences with mock-player intros, flames, entertainment team performances and more!

