Cleveland police: Crews searching for man who reportedly fell into Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND — A dive team with the Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 59-year-old man, who allegedly fell into the Cuyahoga River early Saturday morning.
Cleveland police said it happened at around 2 a.m. near West 3rd Street and Canal Road. Both the Coast Guard and the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the call.
The search was suspended at 3:30 a.m. because of safety concerns.
It resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Further details were not immediately released.
41.488668 -81.686200