Cleveland police: Crews searching for man who reportedly fell into Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND — A dive team with the Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 59-year-old man, who allegedly fell into the Cuyahoga River early Saturday morning.

Cleveland police said it happened at around 2 a.m. near West 3rd Street and Canal Road. Both the Coast Guard and the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the call.

The search was suspended at 3:30 a.m. because of safety concerns.

It resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.