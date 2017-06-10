2 children killed in crash on Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two children early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville.

Investigators said a black 2010 Subaru Outback, carrying two adults and three children, was traveling east when a deer ran in front of the car. When the Subaru swerved to miss the deer, it was struck from behind by a white 2007 Freightliner.

After striking the deer, the Subaru went off the left side of the road. The Freightliner came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The passengers in the back of the Subaru had to be removed by Strongsville firefighters.

All five people in the Subaru were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where two of the children were pronounced dead. The other three passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

Further details, including the names and ages of the deceased, were not immediately released.

