Watch: Boy gets amazing surprise for 16th birthday from dad who’d died two months earlier

PORT HURON, Mich. — A Michigan teen who unexpectedly lost his father just months ago got both a heartbreaking and heartwarming surprise for his 16th birthday.

That’s because the surprise came from beyond the grave — from his father.

Johnny Crow’s birthday was on June 7. His sister, Chandler Mae Crow, posted a Facebook video of the surprise as it unfolded. In her post she said: “So today is my little brother’s 16th birthday, and his first birthday without our dad. But, dad was always filled with surprises.”

Chandler said she’d dropped Johnny off at his guitar lesson about a month ago, and one of the instructors told her there was something she had to see.

“When she showed me, I just dropped to my knees,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

It turns out that their father, John, had purchased a Dean Razorback guitar back in January. But he passed away in April from a heart attack, The Times Herald reports.

The music center kept it safe until they contacted Chandler.

She kept it a secret until her brother’s birthday. That day, she picked him up from school, blindfolded him and drove him to the music center.

Chandler then took the emotional video of Johnny opening up his dream guitar.

The video has been viewed more than 5.4 million times.

Johnny told The Times Herald that the past few days have been touching, thanks in part to all the love and support he’s gotten due to the viral video.

He was with his dad when he had his heart attack and performed CPR before rescue crews arrived.

He said music has helped him get through the emotional time.

“It made that sadness go away,” he said. “It made me more like my father who I so inspired to be.”

