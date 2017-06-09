Two pups with rough starts to life now best buds, ready for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Two puppies who had a rough start to their lives are all healed up and ready for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Chip, an 8-month-old chow chow/hound mix, had hip surgery due to an accident but has been with a foster family for the past few weeks recovering. He is still learning to use his left hind leg, and he’s gaining strength in it, but it doesn’t slow him down at all.

He gets along with other cats, dogs, horses — even donkeys! And he has an awesome “bromance” going with another pup who is recovering from an injury.

Pat is a 9-month-old lab mix who came to the shelter with a broken pelvis. After surgery to repair the damage, he went to a foster home to heal.

He’s very loving, and is a kind and gentle boy.

A big event is coming up to help dogs just like Chip and Pat.

The Tails on the Town Bar(k)rawl and Scavenger Hunt will be held June 17 from 3 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be prizes and raffle baskets, and Chocolate Charlie and Jeffrey from Rover’s Morning Glory will be there, along with Bill and Poundcake from the Alan Cox Show.

The money goes to the Best Friend’s Medical Relief Fund for the dogs.

For more on tickets, click here.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption

For more on the shelter,