Tom and Terry, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo tortoises get new digs for the summer

CLEVELAND-Cleveland Metroparks' beloved Aldabra Tortoises have a new home for summer.

Tom and Terry are now across from the Cheetah exhibit at the zoo.

The male tortoises arrived at the zoo back in 1955. Both turtles tip the scales at just over 300 pounds.

Tom and Terry like to eat grasses, leafy greens, some fruit and vegetables, and a canned diet for protein.

Some background on the Aldabra Tortoises, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the tortoises were almost hunted to extinction but the Seychelles stepped in to protect them and that protection in combination with international agreements to restrict trade in the species has produced a recovery in the population estimated at 100,000 to 150,000 in the wild.

